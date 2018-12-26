Tis The Season: Peep Pics From The #BossipHolidayParty In Atlanta Sponsored By The Doux

#BossipHolidayParty In Atlanta Sponsored By Doux

It’s that time of year again! We here at BOSSIP brought in the holidays fellowshipping with our friends and supporters here in midtown Atlanta at the always chic Aurum Lounge.

Everyone was in the holiday spirit and the holiday spirits were definitely in them thanks to the good folks at Martell and Stella Artois. The hips were loose and the feet were light as the honorable DJ Wally Sparks provided the groove for the evening.

After all that, each and every attendee got a gift bag from Black-owned beauty brand The Doux that provided haircare products to keep everyone’s wig tight.

The Doux‘s known for being the “hair code hackers” and features products like Sucka Free moisturizing shampoo, Mousse Deaf texture foam and Bonita Afro Palm texture cream. They also have head-turning packaging and an exceptionally informative YouTube channel where they give viewers tutorials on The Doux’ curl pattern protecting products.

Thank you to The Doux for helping our hilarious headline writers celebrate the holiday!

