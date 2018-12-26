A Sprinkle Of Wealth: Marjorie Harvey Shows Off Her Holiday Decorated Mansion [Video]

Must Be Nice: The Harvey’s Christmas Decorated Mansion

Merry Christmas from the Harvey family! Steve Harvey’s lovely wife Marjorie gave fans a sneak peek into her family home. The mother has the exterior and interior of their grand abode decorated for the holiday season with decor that mirrors the inside of a Four Seasons Resort. Marjorie shows of their giant “mall-sized” Christmas tree in the clip. Must be nice!

Press play to see it. Are you feeling this decor?