A Sprinkle Of Wealth: Marjorie Harvey Shows Off Her Holiday Decorated Mansion [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Must Be Nice: The Harvey’s Christmas Decorated Mansion
Merry Christmas from the Harvey family! Steve Harvey’s lovely wife Marjorie gave fans a sneak peek into her family home. The mother has the exterior and interior of their grand abode decorated for the holiday season with decor that mirrors the inside of a Four Seasons Resort. Marjorie shows of their giant “mall-sized” Christmas tree in the clip. Must be nice!
Press play to see it. Are you feeling this decor?
