DAMN: A Now-Deleted Instagram Post May Have Revealed A New Kendrick Lamar Album Is Coming In 2019

We Might Get A New Kendrick Album Sometime Next Year

Kendrick Lamar could have some new material coming sooner than we all think…

During a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lamar debunked rumors that he was working on the follow-up to his 2017 masterpiece DAMN. “He claims he hasn’t been working on a new album, but says that he’s constantly working,” the interview mentions when speaking on potential new music from the star.

But luckily for Kung Fu Kenny fans, the Compton native might actually have some new material releasing in 2019.

As Pop Craze points out, it looks like Polydor Records–which handles Interscope’s distribution in Europe–may have accidentally announced a 2019 K. Dot’s release. The label posted an Instagram story that named all the artists who were expected to drop projects in 2019, which included some pretty big acts like Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez, Schoolboy Q, and Kendrick Lamar.

As we mentioned before, the post has since been deleted–which means that it either contained inaccurate information or it contained some information that wasn’t supposed to go public. And of course, the latter could mean new Kendrick.

Rumors of a new Kendrick album have been swirling since about a week after the rapper dropped DAMN. in 2017. In September, Kenny’s TDE labelmate, Isaiah Rashad claimed he had heard the rapper’s forthcoming album, but a few days later, TDE head Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith announced that a Kendrick album wasn’t dropping anytime soon.

All signs point to Kendrick not having a new album in the works….but we’ll go with the little glimmer of hope that he does have one in the stash instead.