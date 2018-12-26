Killer Chemistry: Racist Chinese National Student Charged With Attempted Poisoning Murder Of Black Roommate

Racist Chinese Student Arrested For Poisoning Black Roommate

Black folks have it hard enough living in a world where sometimes the only place that feels safe is home, in this case, the enemy was sleeping in the same room.

According to NBC New York, a 22-year-old Chinese national student, Yukai Yang, at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged the attempted murder of his unidentified Black roommate. Yang was previously accused of drawing racist graffiti on the roommate’s belongings.

While police were investigating the crime, they noticed that the roommate had been sick for quite some time and called emergency assistance for uncontrollable vomiting. The victim told police that he had been drinkign from a bottle and his tongue began to burn. A blood test revealed that there were high levels of thallium in the victim’s blood. Thallium is a poison designed to kill rats and other rodents.

Yang admitted to buying the thallium and says he was going to use it on himself if his grade began to slip. Says D.A. John Morganelli:

“This was over a period of time with … thallium being added to foods and drinks in the refrigerator,” Morganelli said. “He was getting worse all the time.”

Word from the CDC is that thallium causes nausea, painful limbs, rapid heart rate, high blood pressure, kidney damage and nerve damage.

Yang is sitting in the can until his trial begins.