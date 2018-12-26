First Photos: Meet Joie Chavis & Future’s Newborn, Hendrix

- By Bossip Staff
Source: Andrew Chin/Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group / Getty

Joie Chavis Reveals Baby With Future And Shares His Name

Congratulations to Joie Chavis and Navaydius Wilburn, better known as Future. The parents just welcomed a  baby boy. Joie not only shared the baby’s first photos with social media, but she also revealed his name as ‘Hendrix’. Hendrix’s named was inspired by his dad, we assume, who is called by his alter ego ‘Future Hendrix’ in his music.

Precious.

View this post on Instagram

Hendrix 🦅

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

Hendrix is Joie’s second seed. She has a 7-year-old daughter named Shai with rapper Bow Wow. Hendrix is Future’s fifth child. He has a teenage son with a woman named Jessica Smith, a daughter named London with India J., son Prince with Brittni Mealy and son baby Future with Ciara.

Congratulations to the parents! Hit the flip to see a portrait of Hendrix with his sister Shai.

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas 💫

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

