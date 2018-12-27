Pure Comedy: Rae Sremmurd Must Answer Questions Truthfully To Avoid Eating A Spicy Wing In ‘Truth or Dab’ [Video]

Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi Play A Game Of Truth Or Dab

Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi—the two brothers who make up the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd—have two choices: Tell the truth, or eat some incredibly spicy wings

Check out the latest episode of the Hot Ones spinoff Truth Or Dab as host Sean Evans drills the rap superstars with questions about everything from collaborations they’ve turned down, to how much the “Black Beatles” creators really know about the original Beatles.

And of course, much to the chagrin of Swae and Jxmmi, the only way to escape the truth is to eat an insanely spicy wing.