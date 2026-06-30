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#LAMH Star Marsau Scott Speaks Out After Arrest For Assault

‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Marsau Scott Speaks Out After Arrest For Assault & Harassment

Published on June 30, 2026
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Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Marsau Scott was arrested for assault and harassment on Sunday, June 28, and he seemingly acknowledged the ordeal on social media.

OWN's Love & Marriage: Huntsville Event with Carlos King
Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

WHNT reports that Huntsville Police took the 46-year-old into custody after an alleged fight took place inside a business located at the 4200 block of Oakwood Avenue. This is the same block as the Blaque cigar lounge that Scott owns with his wife, LaTisha Scott. The disturbance call to HPD came in around 5 a.m.

Officers reportedly broke up a fight when they arrived, arrested Scott, and took him into custody at Madison County Jail.

According to Urban Belle Mag, Madison County Sheriff’s Office inmate records confirm Scott was booked at 7:31 am. He was charged with harassment, third-degree simple assault, and an alias writ arrest for a misdemeanor. The entreprenur’s time behind bars didn’t last long before he was bailed out and released at 9:58 a.m.

As the case remains under investigation, there are no confirmed details about who else was involved in the alleged altercation. The Huntsville Police Department pressed charges for simple assault and harassment and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office issued an alias writ arrest, which requires a $600 bond.

A few hours after Scott’s release, he appeared to address the situation when he took to social media. He previously shared a flyer for a celebrity basketball tournament that “drafted” him to play on Sunday. On an Instagram Story, the OWN star confirmed that he would no longer participate, writing, “Everyone needs a little rest every now and then” and “LOAD MANAGEMENT” on the post.

Scott’s June 28 arrest is not the #LAMH cast’s first run-in with the law. He was previously arrested in March 2025 on an alias warrant related to a speeding ticket, and fellow cast member Destiny Peyton was arrested for identity theft. As BOSSIP previously reported, Martell Holt was also arrested for domestic violence-harassing communications.

On the latest season of LAMH, Scott’s older brother Maurice’s 2024 arrest for a DUI remained a point of contention. The reality star-turned-lawyer fought to clear his name in the court of public opinion after the case was dismissed.

Despite Marsau’s first public comment hinting that there’s nothing to see here, if his fellow castmates don’t dive into the details on the next season, fans and social media sleuths have proven that they will.

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