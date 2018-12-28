Another One Bites The Dust: Forest Whitaker Files For Divorce From His Wife Keisha Nash After 22 Years Of Matrimony

Forest Whitaker Files For Divorce After 22 Years Of Marriage

Yet another longstanding Hollywood couple has officially called it quits.

According to TMZ, Forest Whitaker filed divorce documents to split from his wife Keisha Nash Whitaker on Thursday — just two days after Christmas.

Keisha and Forest wed in 1996 and share three adult daughters together. There is no custody or child support dispute to be had, and Forest has already requested that the court terminate any spousal support.

The actual cause of their split remains unknown, though the actor cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason in his paperwork.

SMH! Sad to see another multi-decade coupledom disintegrate into dust.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images