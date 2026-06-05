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A$AP Rocky Rih-flects On Rihanna's Light-Hearted Labor

A$AP Rocky Rih-flects On Rihanna’s Light-Hearted Labor With All Three Of Their Kids: ‘We Were Laughing While She Was In Labor’

Published on June 5, 2026
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  • Rocky embraces fatherhood, being emotionally present and loving with his three children.
  • Each of Rocky's children has a distinct personality, with the daughter 'running the show'.
  • Rocky aims to keep his children humble and grounded, despite their famous parents.

A$AP Rocky is opening up about life as a father of three.

Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 17, 2026
Source: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The rapper, who shares sons RZA, 4, and Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki, 8 months, with longtime partner Rihanna, offered a rare glimpse into their family life while reflecting on fatherhood, raising grounded children, and how becoming a parent has changed him during a recent interview with VIBE.

When asked what fatherhood looks like for him, Rocky said the role comes naturally.

“Being emotionally present, emotionally available, receptive, still endearing, but not only that, loving,” he said. “That’s easy. That’s me all day. That’s just me.”

Despite welcoming three children in four years, Rocky admitted the excitement of welcoming a child never really fades.

“I ask Rocky if, after his first child, he ever got used to the feeling of having a kid,” he recalled. “It was just so exciting because you just don’t know what to prepare for,” he continues. “You don’t know what’s to come, so the second and third time was really similar to the first experience. We were laughing while she was in labor, literally laughing and cracking jokes and s**t.”

According to the rapper, the births of Riot and Rocki closely mirrored the experience of welcoming their first child, RZA, with he and Rihanna keeping things lighthearted in the delivery room. He also shared how each of their children has developed a distinct personality.

“My second child, he is very, very, very intelligent, he reminds me so much of his mother,” he said.

Meanwhile, his oldest son takes after him.

“My firstborn reminds me of me, keeps to himself, [he is] a real introvert.”

As for the couple’s youngest child, daughter Rocki, who was born in September 2025, Rocky says she already has everyone wrapped around her finger.

“The daughter, she just runs the show,” he said.

While Rocky’s children are growing up in circumstances far different from his own, he is determined to make sure they remain humble despite their famous parents.

“I want to make sure that I teach my boys discipline and keep them grounded, keep them humble as much as possible,” he said. “Because they could be considered nepo babies. I got to make sure they chill with their cousins, the rough cousins that’s going keep them on their toes.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Rocky reflected on how much his life has evolved since first breaking into the music industry in the early 2010s.

“A little bit of evolution and time,” he said when asked about the biggest difference between the younger version of himself and who he is today. “We judge people, or you just base people’s character off the decisions that they make, and I made a couple of good decisions to make sure that I didn’t end up in a bad predicament. Back then, I was solidifying my spot in this rap game. And more so than ever now, it’s like it’s a reemergence, revivals, all of that. It’s just ever-going.”

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