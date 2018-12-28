Sweet Black Love: Jemele Hill Says “Yes” When “Ol’ Boy” Got On One Knee And Popped The Question

Jemele Hill Announces Engagement To “Ol’ Boy”

“Meet me at the altar in your white dress, we ain’t gettin’ no younger, girl, we might as well do it” were the words of the great American vocalists Jagged Edge, and while we’re pretty sure that isn’t exactly what Ol’ Boy said to Jemele Hill when he asked for her hand in marriage, it’s a very on-brand thing to imagine happening to the pop culture enthusiast that we’ve all come to love over the years.

Yesterday, Jemele broke the news that Ol’ Boy liked it so he put a ring on it.

Ever since Jemele left ESPN and broke out with that $6 million we exclusively reported, her life has been glowed the f**k up. God shole is good.

We offer our sincerest congratulations to Jemele and Ol’ Boy! We wish you all the happiness in the world.