Barry Nice! Forever Pres. Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Films And Books From 2018

Barack Obama Continues Tradition Of Sharing Year-End Lists

Do you agree with Barack Obama’s best of 2018 lists?

It’s no secret that our 44th President is a very cultured man — with pretty impeccable taste in music, film and literature — and he continued to display as much Friday morning when he revealed his favorite songs, movies and books of the year…

“As 2018 draws to a close,” Barack captioned, “I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists. It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before. Swipe through to see my best of 2018 list – I hope you enjoy reading, watching, and listening.”

We love that Michelle’s ‘Becoming’ topped his list of books — we noticed he also listed former White House staffer Ben Rhodes’ book. Congratulations to all of Obama’s mentions!