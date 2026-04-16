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Joseline Hernandez Floats Idea Of Joining 'RHOM' To Andy Cohen

Real Housewife Of The Cabaret? Joseline Hernandez Asks Bravo Boss Andy Cohen To Join #RHOM: ‘Put Me On!’

Joseline Hernandez sent a tweet out to Andy Cohen this week, shooting her shot for a chance to join 'The Real Housewives of Miami' which is currently on hiatus.

Published on April 16, 2026
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  • Fans are divided on whether Joseline would be a good fit for the 'Real Housewives' franchise.
Robin L Marshall/ JC Olivera

Joseline Hernandez might be ready to retire from being the “Puerto Rican Princess” and clock in as Bravo’s next headline-making housewife.

Shortly after announcing that she’s expecting her second child, the 39-year-old star took to X to ask Bravo boss Andy Cohen to cast her on The Real Housewives of Miami when the show returns from its hiatus.

“Alright @bravoandy what we doing. I’m in Miami and my house is bigger than [a lot] of the ladies you had on last season and my story is better than a lot of them and I’m actually married can we pick them back up and put me on there. Asking for a friend,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet captured by No Chaser TV.

Cohen has yet to respond, but Joseline certainly has the résumé and a dynamic personality that could bring fresh energy to the series that recently welcomed fellow Love & Hip Hop star, K. Michelle in Atlanta.

The Real Housewives of Miami was placed on a hiatus in March.

In March, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that The Real Housewives of Miami had been placed “on pause” after Season 7 concluded in October 2025.

The Real Housewives Of Miami
Source: Sophy Holland / Bravo

The show is also reportedly the least-watched spinoff in the Real Housewives franchise, according to Variety.

Joseline has a long reality TV resume.

Joseline Hernandez has appeared on several reality TV shows over the years, building her career as a bold and often controversial on-screen personality.

She first rose to fame on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, where she was a main cast member from 2012 to 2017, appearing across six seasons and becoming one of the show’s breakout stars as the love triangle between her, producer Stevie J, and then girlfriend MiMi Faust brought tons of drama to the franchise.

In 2016, she also starred in her own spin-off, Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood, which aired for one season. She briefly returned to VH1 for the third season of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami in 2020, but departed shortly after to start her own lane in the reality TV world that same year.

She created and starred in the messy and cheeky dance competition show Joseline’s Cabaret, which premiered in 2020 on the Zeus Network and has continued with multiple seasons filmed in different cities (Miami in 2020, Atlanta in 2021, Las Vegas in 2022, and New York in 2023–2024). She also appeared on BET’s College Hill: Celebrity Edition in 2023, an appearance where she grew notoriety and formed a few enemies, particularly with former castmates Amber Rose and Ray J. She’s now currently promoting her own streaming platform, Why Are You Here TV.

If Joseline does get the green light from Andy Cohen, she would join The Real Housewives Of Miami’s current cast which includes Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, and Kiki Barth. Business expert Stephanie Shojaee was also added last season.

Here’s what social media thinks about Joseline joining RHOM.

Social media users seem divided over the idea of the “Do It Like It’s My Birthday” singer joining the Bravo family.

Joseline Hernandez
Source: Robin L. Marshall / Getty

Some think her presence could make for compelling television, while others point to Joseline’s past incidents of physical violence on reality shows as a reason it might not work.

Still, a few fans believe Andy Cohen should give the rapper and reality star a chance, similar to how he recently welcomed K. Michelle on Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I’m sorry but this would eat, especially with Alexia and Lisa,” wrote one person in the comments section of No Chaser TV on April 15.

“She saw K. Michelle on RHOA and thought she had an in….no m’am,” penned another user.

“Joseline is not housewives material. They ladies would be scared to film with her lol,” a third noted.

“I mean if K. Michelle can do it why not,” another added. 

Do you think Joseline Hernandez would be a good fit for the show? Thoughts?

RELATED CONTENT: K. Michelle Says She’s Been ‘Activated’ By A ‘Bimbo’ Amid #RHOA Rumors —Shut Your Face’

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Andy Cohen Joseline Hernandez Newsletter The Real Housewives Of Miami Season 4

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