They Freaked It: Celebrities Who Had The Best 2018

Celebrities Who Had The Best 2018 2018 was pretty interesting year to say the least. Isht hit the fan for a lot of your faves, and some were completely cancelled altogether. But there were a few lucky ones who 2018 was pretty good to. Hit the flip to see which celebs had the best year ever.

The Carters Who run the world? Beyonce and Jay-Z, that’s who. The Carters never had an issue being successful in their career, but this year they set out for world domination – and their mission was accomplished. Bey and Jay took over the summer with their highly anticipated joint album “Everything Is Love” and proceeded to take over the globe with their tour. And according to Forbes, The Carters became a BILLION dollar couple as Bey raked in $350 million and Jay earned a whopping $810 million. 2018 Bonnie & Clyde.