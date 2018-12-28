They Freaked It: Celebrities Who Had The Best 2018
Celebrities Who Had The Best 2018
2018 was pretty interesting year to say the least. Isht hit the fan for a lot of your faves, and some were completely cancelled altogether. But there were a few lucky ones who 2018 was pretty good to.
Hit the flip to see which celebs had the best year ever.
Meek Mill
After serving 5 months in prison at Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution for violating his probation, Meek Mill was finally released in April of this year — and he certainly wasn’t the same Rahmeek he was when he went in.
The Philly emcee decided this time around to use his celebrity for more than just flexing his money, cars and jewelry on social media. Upon his release, Meek said in a statement:
“Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues.”
And he certainly kept his promise. Oh, and not to mention his highly anticipated album “Championships” dropped and went straight to number one. Good year for the bul.
Remy Ma
Don’t call it a comeback, she been here for years! But 2018 was definitely the year of Reminisce. Career wise, Rem took her talents to television as a commentator on Joe Budden’s “State Of The Culture”, and personally, her year couldn’t have been better.
After suffering a miscarriage last year, Remy and Papoose finally had the huge wedding that Rem always dreamed of, and welcomed “The Golden Child” in December. #BlackLoveWins
Joe Budden
Speaking of Joe Budden, boy oh boy did he have a hell of a year. His podcast became the hottest thing in the streets seemingly overnight and his show State Of The Culture got picked up by Revolt, so he’s definitely “Industry Joe” now.
View this post on Instagram
Everyone had an AMAZING time at @lexingtonbudden ’s 1st bday party (including him for the most part lol).. You did an amazing job babe @cynsantana !!!! I had no idea how to have a party for a 1 year old, but yesterday i learned it wasn’t just a celebration for him, it was a celebration for us, love, family, togetherness, wisdom, success and generational change. Thank you God, i am eternally grateful. 🙏🏽 | shots on @jnsilva
As for his personal life, he and girlfriend Cyn Santana celebrated their beautiful baby boy Lexington Budden’s first year of life. Then in December, he proposed to her for the entire world to see. Him being back on Love & Hip Hop as a successful, calm, engaged dad now is just the cherry on top.
Supa Cent
The power of social media is something else! Raynell Stewart b.k.a. Supa Cent went from telling hilarious stories on Instagram, to generating $1 million in sales in just 90 minutes on Cyber Monday with her Crayon Case Makeup Kit. Supa’s personal life glewed up this year as well. Not only did the New Orleans native get engaged, now she and her fiancee are expecting a baby girl pretty soon. Congrats Sup!
The Carters
Who run the world? Beyonce and Jay-Z, that’s who. The Carters never had an issue being successful in their career, but this year they set out for world domination – and their mission was accomplished. Bey and Jay took over the summer with their highly anticipated joint album “Everything Is Love” and proceeded to take over the globe with their tour. And according to Forbes, The Carters became a BILLION dollar couple as Bey raked in $350 million and Jay earned a whopping $810 million. 2018 Bonnie & Clyde.
Shiggy
Shiggy has been making us laugh on social media for a minute now, but in 2018, the Queens comedian got his just due. When Drake dropped his Scorpion album back in June, Shiggy was one of the first to do a dance video to one of the hottest tracks on the project, “In My Feelings”. Of course, it went viral and was named the “#DoTheShiggy” challenge. Ever since then Shig has showed off his dance at every event and party you can think of. Drake also gave him a huge role in the epic video. The Shigsters price certainly went up in 2018.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.