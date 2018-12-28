Rumor Control: Wendy Williams Denies Her Hubby’s Having An “Oops Baby” — But Is The Fate Of Her Show In Shambles?

Wendy Williams Denies Claims That Her Husband Is Having An Outside Kid

Recently we relayed a report from Love B. Scott that said Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams’ husband of two decades was allegedly having an outside baby with his mistress. Now, Wendy is denying the claims. Through a cease and desist letter received by Love B. Scott from Wendy’s lawyers; Wendy and Kevin both say the outside baby story is a farce. Love B. Scott shared a quote from the lawyer that denied the claims altogether.

Her lawyer sent us a cease and desist letter the day after Christmas (with typos) demanding a retraction for our previous exclusive about her alleged self-medication and rumors her husband Kevin got his mistress pregnant. The letter states that both “Mrs. Wendy Williams-Hunter and Mr. Kevin Hunter categorically deny each and every allegation made by your “sources”, even if not specifically enumerated herein.” Alright.

In the same story, Love B. Scott says that the future of Wendy’s famous daytime talk show is shaky.

Although Wendy’s show was renewed for next season, their source confirmed that concerns over Wendy’s health are clouding chances for any further renewal. Two weeks ago, Wendy was seen slurring her words on an episode and looking confused. She attributed her odd behavior to taking pain medication after fracturing her upper arm. Apparently, this might have Wendy looking at an early retirement.