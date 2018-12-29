Ready To Sign Them Papers: Usher Officially Files For Divorce From Estranged Wife Grace Miguel

Usher Officially Files For Divorce From Wife Grace Miguel

According to TMZ, Usher has officially filed for divorce from estranged wife, Grace Miguel.

The couple split earlier this year, but the “Let it Burn” singer filed documents in Atlanta Friday to call it quits and officially end the marriage. Things reportedly went sour after the revelation of several allegations and lawsuits claiming Usher spread herpes to multiple women.

The papers state December 24, 2017 as the couple’s date of separation and that the two reached a confidential settlement agreement, only thing left to make it official is a judge to sign off.

In a joint statement, Usher and Grace said, “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.”