Kanye West Just Figured Out That Drake Follows His Wifey Kimmy On IG And He’s Big Mad All Over Again

Kanye West Tweets Anger At Drake Following Kim On IG

Another chapter in the ongoing Kanye vs. Kanye Drake saga has sprung up this morning. Apparently, the rapper is now upset about his fellow rapper’s social media engagement when it comes to his wife Kimmy.

We’re not sure how exactly Kanye misses all these things — we’re pretty sure he heard Sicko Mode for the first time two weeks ago when he decided he was upset about that. But now, he finally caught wind that Drake has been scrolling past Kimmy just like over 123 million other people do every day…and he’s big mad.

In a series of now-deleted Tweets, Kanye whined about his enemy following his wife’s series of sexy snapshots on social media, and noted how incredibly offensive it is to him.

I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September When I went to [sic] far with Wiz everybody stood up and I had to apologize cause it was too far I had to bring this up because it’s the most f*cked up thing of all and I just saw it this morning. Imagine having a problem with someone and they follow your wife on Instagram.

But ultimately, it seems that Kanye was able to let this one go rather than make an all-day issue of it and face more alleged phone threats from his neighbor Drake.

We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have. Love everyone

Welp. Maybe Kim should just go ahead and block Drake to calm her hubby’s ire a bit? This does seem like a bit of an overreaction…it’s not like he found Drizzy in his wife’s DM requests or anything.

What do you think??

Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/Getty/Twitter