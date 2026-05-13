Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Chlöe Bailey Shatters Internet With Vacay Cakes In St. Lucia

GYATTY GYAL: Copiously Caked Up Chlöe Bailey Causes Commotion With Sun-Kissed Vacay Yams In St. Lucia, Sets Social Media Ablaze

Chlöe sets social media ablaze with cheeky thirst traps in paradise

Published on May 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 10

GYATTY GYAL

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

After setting St. Lucia Carnival ablaze the past few years, Queen of Vacays contender Chlöe Bailey made her return to the gorgeous island where she flaunted her sun-kissed vacay yams in multiple photo carousels posted online.

The ‘Have Mercy’ singer was all smiles while soaking up sun and serving looks in a series of swoon-worthy snaps that set social media ablaze.

Coincidentally, Bailey, who seemingly enjoyed an extended stay on the island, crossed paths with Brandy who performed with Monica at Saint Lucia’s annual Jazz & Arts Festival on Mother’s Day.

With a much-deserved reset, Bailey’s next stop is the American Black Film Festival for the world premiere of her upcoming Psychological Thriller Strung in Miami Beach.

In Strung, Bailey plays a talented violinist whose prestigious new role as a music tutor for an elite family spirals into a psychological battle for her safety and sanity.

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the film stars Lynn Whitfield, Lucien Laviscount, Anna Diop, and Coco Jones whose buzzy film That’s Her is also opening at this year’s milestone edition of ABFF with the celebratory theme “Homecoming” honoring three decades of discovery and creative excellence.

“As we celebrate 30 years of the American Black Film Festival, having Malcolm D. Lee return with his latest project, Strung, feels especially right for this moment,” said Nicole Friday, President of NICE CROWD and Producer of ABFF.

“Malcolm has been part of the ABFF journey, and his return under our ‘Homecoming’ theme feels truly full circle. It’s a special way to open the festival in Miami Beach as we mark this milestone.”

Where would you rank Chlöe on the current R&Baddies list? Will you be seated for Strung when it hits Peacock later this summer (June 26)? Tell us down below and enjoy the social media hysteria over Chlöe’s latest viral vacay on the flip.

SEE ALSO
NEXT SLIDE
12345678910

Related Tags

ABFF American Black Film Festival Brandy Chloe Bailey Monica Newsletter St. Lucia

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Chris Brown court case

    Pitchfork Gives Chris Brown's 'BROWN' LP A 1.3 Rating

    Hip-Hop Wired
    'The Vince Staples Show' Season 2 First Look Images

    Black TV Shows That Have Been Canceled In 2026 So Far

    Global Grind
    The Jenesis House Felt Like A Love Letter To Black Women

    The Jenesis House Is The Ultimate Self-Care Retreat For Black Women

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    YSL Beauty Drive-Thru & Beauty Stage

    'The Life I Imagined!' — Olandria Carthen Officially Becomes A Homeowner: See Pics Of Bama Barbie's Stunning Dream House

    MadameNoire
    Latest Stories
    Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Tom Brady Takes Aim At Kevin Hart’s Infamous Affair During Revenge Roast: ‘I Think I Broke Another Rule’

    Comment
    Nemesis asset
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Cops, Capers & A Criminally Talented Cast: Y’lan Noel, Matthew Law, Gabrielle Dennis & Cleopatra Coleman Talk Netflix’s Slick New Crime Drama ‘Nemesis’

    Comment
    hc050125floydlegacy
    Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Jason Lee

    Heartless: George Floyd’s Family Outraged Over ‘Jokes’ Told By Tony Hinchcliffe, Blames Kevin Hart For Allowing It

    Comment
    Cardi B and Stefon Diggs
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Stefon Diggs’ Former Chef Jamila Adams Accuses The NFL Player Of Abusing Cardi B While Pregnant–‘You Know I Didn’t Lie’

    Comment
    Paramount's Content For Change presents The Creators House Remix
    CELEBITY  |  Shannon Dawson

    ‘It’s Not Baby Mama Day’ Unserious Sperminator Nick Cannon Spends Mother’s Day With His Mom, ‘Wild Style’ Disses DDG With Halle Bailey Dig

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close