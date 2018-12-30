Ducked Too Late: Lori Harvey’s Ex-Fiancé Memphis Depay Drops Cryptic Song & Music Video About Their Relationship

Lori Harvey’s Ex-Fiancé Memphis Depay Drops Music Video About Their Relationship

If anybody had any questions as to why or how things ended between Memphis Depay & Lori Harvey, the footballer dropped a cryptic music video for his new “No Love” song that may show how things played out between the two former lovers.

The song is in Dutch and English and the music video features a wealthy couple with trust issues.

“No money, no cars, nothing that can really change my mind—and I’m getting tired of wasting my time,” raps Memphis on the track.

Although both have been pretty quiet about why the engagement ended, things seemingly resurfaced after it was reported that Harvey & Trey Songz were an item after Future pettily commented on their situationship.

Lori and Memphis never formally announced their split. Memphis popped the question in 2017 when he was 23 and Lori was just 20. Lori then went on Twitter to defend their engagement despite their youth.