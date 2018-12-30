Some Sweet Loving Swirl: Jamie Foxx And Katie Holmes Bring Their Love Aboard A Boat

Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Spend Some Quality Time Aboard Yacht In Miami

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are currently coupled up in Miami where they’ve been spotted smooching it up aboard a luxury yacht. The couple were photographed Friday aboard the Utopia III — owned by Loren and JR Ridinger.

Holmes, who turned 40 earlier this month was photographed boarding the boat, wearing a matching red and white striped Eberjey set. Wonder how this super private pair will bring in the New Year? Do you think they’ll stay in Miami or cruise off to the Caribbean?