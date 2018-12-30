Preciousness: Steph Curry Gifts Sneakers To A 9-Year-Old Girl Who Wrote Him A Letter

Stephen Curry Gives A Young Girl Sneakers After Reading Her Letter

Back in November, a man by the name of Chris Morrison shared a letter on his Twitter page, which was written by his 9-year old daughter Riley. In said letter, she asked Stephen Curry why the smaller sizes of his sneakers were specifically labeled boys’ on Under Armour’s website: “I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this, because girls want to rock the Curry 5s too,” she wrote.

@EmmaWatson Hi Emma, I know you are a big advocate for women. I was hoping you could retweet my daughter’s letter to @StephenCurry30 . This is her small way of making a difference and speaking up for women. You are a role model for her. We both would be very thankful. pic.twitter.com/mYNRtPMXP0 — Chris Morrison (@Morn24) November 21, 2018

After he was made aware of the letter, Curry swiftly responded with a note of his own, promising Riley that he would not only work on changing the way his Under Armour sneakers were labeled, but also that he’d make sure she was among the first kids with pairs of his newest signature sneaker, the Under Armour Curry 6. He also told the 9-year-old that him and the Under Armour team are working on something special for International Women’s Day, and that Riley should plan on being in Oakland that night to celebrate.

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

Riley’s dad posted a video on Christmas of his daughter opening up the sneakers from Steph, and better yet, Curry’s shoes are now listed under the men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ sections on Under Armour’s website.