Preciousness: Steph Curry Gifts Sneakers To A 9-Year-Old Girl Who Wrote Him A Letter

Stephen Curry Gives A Young Girl Sneakers After Reading Her Letter
Back in November, a man by the name of Chris Morrison shared a letter on his Twitter page, which was written by his 9-year old daughter Riley. In said letter, she asked Stephen Curry why the smaller sizes of his sneakers were specifically labeled boys’ on Under Armour’s website: “I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this, because girls want to rock the Curry 5s too,” she wrote.
After he was made aware of the letter, Curry swiftly responded with a note of his own, promising Riley that he would not only work on changing the way his Under Armour sneakers were labeled, but also that he’d make sure she was among the first kids with pairs of his newest signature sneaker, the Under Armour Curry 6. He also told the 9-year-old that him and the Under Armour team are working on something special for International Women’s Day, and that Riley should plan on being in Oakland that night to celebrate.
Riley’s dad posted a video on Christmas of his daughter opening up the sneakers from Steph, and better yet, Curry’s shoes are now listed under the men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ sections on Under Armour’s website.
When your favorite basketball player (and candidate for best person ever) sends you a Christmas gift….. Can't say thank you enough to @stephencurry30 , @sc30inc, Bryant Barr and @underarmour . Your response to Riley's letter has been amazing. Appreciate everything you are doing for her and the generosity you have shown. Also a special shout-out to @teenvogue and @feministabulous for getting this all started.
