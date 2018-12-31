Birds Of A Feather: Cardi B Defends Her Publicist For Squaring Off With Australian Woman In Airport

Cardi B Defends Her Publicist In Airport Argument

Cardi B is jumping ahead of critics in a video to defend publicist’s behavior.

Recently, Cardi landed in Australia, where she was scheduled to perform at the Origin Fields Festival in Perth. Her performance looked lit, but there was some drama just hours before when she landed down under.

Her publicist, Patientce Foster, was caught on video ready to fight a woman who said something slick about her Cardi as they walked through the airport arriving Australia. Apparently fans and paparazzi were frustrated after waiting to see Cardi B who covered her face in a blanket as she walked through the terminal.

Things escalated when a woman was heard saying “it’s no wonder your husband left you”. That’s when Patientce Foster can be seen in the video confronting the woman. “B*tch, I’ll smack the sh*t out of you,” she said. “Don’t ever come out your mouth about her motherf*cking husband. Watch your mouth.”

You can watch the clip here.

Folks thought Patientce was doing way too much and acted unprofessionally in the situation where she antagonized the Australian woman and threatened her. Cardi B says she finds her actions favorable. In a video response to the backlash, Cardi B says she doesn’t care what folks have to say, her publicist is for HER and there’s no chance she’s ever letting her go.

