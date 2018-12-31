2020 On You Hoes: Elizabeth Warren Announces Plan To Run For President And Unseat Orange Oppressor

Elizabeth Warren To Run For President In 2020

The time for pussyfooting and hiding the hand is over. The year 2020 is fast approaching and somebody has to pose a threat to Donald Trump’s potential re-election. Let’s not be naive, as trash as he is, he COULD be re-elected. Don’t believe us, just watch.

That said, Elizabeth Warren has made her intentions to challenge Donnie very clear. Today she became the first Democrat to announce her decision to run for President of the United States in 2020 according to NYTimes.

In an 8:30 a.m. email to supporters on New Year’s Eve — 13 months before the first votes will be cast in the Iowa caucuses — Ms. Warren said she was forming an exploratory committee, which allows her to raise money and fill key staff positions before a formal kickoff of her presidential bid. Ms. Warren also released a video that leaned on the populist, anti-Wall Street themes that are sure to be central to her campaign message.

Senator Warren did indeed release a video, here it goes:

There is no doubt that Trump will begin trolling Warren on Twitter every day from now until November 2020.

What say you? You casting your vote for the Senator?