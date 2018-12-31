Crazy In Love, Still: The Coupled Up Carters Are “Closer Than Ever” After Joint Album & Tour In 2018

Beyoncé And Jay Z Had A Successful Year Personally And Professionally

As the year draws to a close, let’t not neglect our favorite couple Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her husband of a decade Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter who had an incredible 2018 — between her headlining Coachella, their joint album ‘Everything Is Love’ and the OTR II World Tour…

If you were wondering how the Carters have been spending the holidays, a source told PEOPLE that the couple and their three children celebrated Christmas on the east coast before flying back to Los Angeles to bring in the new year.

“It was a very special year for the whole family,” the source shares. “Beyoncé and JAY loved touring and connecting with their fans.” “They enjoyed bringing their whole family on tour. It was like a big adventure for everyone. They loved showing Blue around Europe, enjoyed solo date nights and family fun,” the source says. “Beyoncé and JAY seem closer than ever. They are very grateful for another wonderful year together. They are definitely looking back at this year with huge smiles.”

And there was plenty to smile about — that tour raked in over $250 million!

Well from ‘4:44’ and ‘Lemonade’ we know the Carters coupledom has suffered it’s trials and tribulations — let’s hope 2019 continues to bring this power couple even greater success. Hit the flip for some of our favorite moments with pair from 2018.