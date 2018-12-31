Grab Your Gauchos: B2K Announces Millennium Tour Dates In ATL, NY & More

- By Bossip Staff

B2K

Source: KMazur/WireImage / Getty

Get your 2000s gear ready…

B2K Announces Millennium Tour Dates

B2K’s getting ready for their highly anticipated Millennium Tour and they’re announcing their concert dates. The Millenium Tour that also includes Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Ying Twins and Chingy will hit Atlanta, New York, Charlotte and more.

The tour dates were officially announced today at noon.

Will YOU be attending the Millennium Tour???

Categories: Hate It or Love It?!?!, Instagram, New Music

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.