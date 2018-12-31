Grab Your Gauchos: B2K Announces Millennium Tour Dates In ATL, NY & More
B2K’s getting ready for their highly anticipated Millennium Tour and they’re announcing their concert dates. The Millenium Tour that also includes Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Ying Twins and Chingy will hit Atlanta, New York, Charlotte and more.
The tour dates were officially announced today at noon.
JUST ANNOUNCED – #TheMillenniumTour 2019 Tour Schedule! Pre-sales start 1/4 for select cities. This is a Limited Engagement Tour. Tickets will sell fast. Don’t miss the chance to see them all live in concert! @omarion @boogie_p @airfizzo @razb_b2 @marioworldwide @prettyricky @curlyheadedblackboy @bobbyvshow @yingyangtwins and @chingy. Get more info at #GSquaredEvents.com or @gsquaredevents #TheMillenniumTour2019 #b2k #Omarion #Boog #Fizz #RazB #mario #prettyricky #lloyd #bobbyv #yingyangtwins #chingy PRE-SALE CODE: BUMP
Will YOU be attending the Millennium Tour???
