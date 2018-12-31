Grab Your Gauchos: B2K Announces Millennium Tour Dates In ATL, NY & More

Get your 2000s gear ready…

B2K Announces Millennium Tour Dates

B2K’s getting ready for their highly anticipated Millennium Tour and they’re announcing their concert dates. The Millenium Tour that also includes Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Ying Twins and Chingy will hit Atlanta, New York, Charlotte and more.

The tour dates were officially announced today at noon.

Will YOU be attending the Millennium Tour???