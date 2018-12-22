Von Dutch, Wife Beaters & Name Belts: B2K Announces “Millennium Tour” And Twitter Already Has Their Concert Outfits Ready!

B2K Reunion: What Ya’ll Wearing To The Millenium Concert?

B2K is officially back! Omarion announced via social media that the group would be reuniting next year on “The Millenium Tour”.

Early 2000’s music fans NEVER thought they would see this day. Not only are Lil Fizz, J-Boog, Raz B and Omarion getting ready to bedazzle stages but they’re bringing a pretty strong line up with them: Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Ying Twins and Chingy!

Holy chickenhead!!

Twitter only had one question after the news spread: What ya’ll wearing?!! And the nostalgia tweets commenced…

✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/qZnkwEliFs — i think im jon b 🐐 (@brucedaddy_) December 21, 2018

