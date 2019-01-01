The Biggest Beefs Of 2018

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Backstage

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Biggest Beefs Of 2018

2018 will go down in history as one of the most memorable years ever—for a bunch of reasons, including the many, many beefs we bore witness to. From Cardi B vs Nicki Minaj to Migos vs Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony more recently, there has been no shortage of celebs dragging other celebs online. Hit the flip for the biggest beefs to unravel right before our very eyes this year.

Serious Drake GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Drake vs. Pusha T

We were all there when this war of words got UGLY ugly, with Pusha T outing Drake as a father…definitely a rap beef Hip Hop will never forget.

Kanye West GIF by 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Find & Share on GIPHY

Kanye West vs. Drake

Many purple demon emojis later, it seems Drake and Kanye West won’t be working things out anytime soon. Does Drake still think ‘Ye told Pusha about his secret son?

Nicki Minaj Motorsport GIF by Migos - Find & Share on GIPHY

Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj

We can’t talk about celebrity beefs this year and not talk Cardi and Nicki. It was obvious these two weren’t cool with each other, but who knew shoes would go flying at New York Fashion Week?

6Ix9Ine Gotti GIF by Worldstar Hip Hop - Find & Share on GIPHY

Tekashi69 vs. Chief Keef

Folks were worried for Tekashi after he put himself in the crosshairs of Chief Keef’s crew. Tekashi is behind bars now, as authorities accuse him of ordering a hit on the Chicago rapper.

Nick Cannon Smh GIF by Nickelodeon at Super Bowl - Find & Share on GIPHY

Kanye West vs. Nick Cannon

This beef got squashed rather quickly, but we were all watching when ‘Ye told Nick Cannon to stop mentioning Kim K.

Rap God Eminem GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Eminem vs. MGK

We were hardly expecting it, but were we here for all the white-on-white battle rap beef between these two? Without question.

    Continue Slideshow

    Travis Scott GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

    Nicki Minaj vs. Travis Scott

    We cannot forget Nicki Minaj accusing Travis Scott of using his wife and kid to promote his album. The internet claiming Nicki had beef with Baby Stormi was hilarious.

    Kim Kardashian GIF by KUWTK - Find & Share on GIPHY

    Kim Kardashian vs. Tyson Beckford

    When Tyson Beckford came for Kim K.’s curves, the reality star insinuated he might be gay. Kanye West backed his wife up, but petty Tyson continued his petty, online trolling ways.

    Dj Khaled Im The One GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

    Migos vs. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

    Layzie Bone wasn’t here for it at all when Migos declared they were the biggest group to ever exist in the world. If you’ve been following along, you know this beef’s just getting started.

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Hip-Hop Beef, Multi, out of pocket

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.