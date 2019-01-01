1 of 10 ❯ ❮

of 10

The Biggest Beefs Of 2018 2018 will go down in history as one of the most memorable years ever—for a bunch of reasons, including the many, many beefs we bore witness to. From Cardi B vs Nicki Minaj to Migos vs Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony more recently, there has been no shortage of celebs dragging other celebs online. Hit the flip for the biggest beefs to unravel right before our very eyes this year.

Drake vs. Pusha T We were all there when this war of words got UGLY ugly, with Pusha T outing Drake as a father…definitely a rap beef Hip Hop will never forget.

Kanye West vs. Drake Many purple demon emojis later, it seems Drake and Kanye West won’t be working things out anytime soon. Does Drake still think ‘Ye told Pusha about his secret son?

Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj We can’t talk about celebrity beefs this year and not talk Cardi and Nicki. It was obvious these two weren’t cool with each other, but who knew shoes would go flying at New York Fashion Week?

Tekashi69 vs. Chief Keef Folks were worried for Tekashi after he put himself in the crosshairs of Chief Keef’s crew. Tekashi is behind bars now, as authorities accuse him of ordering a hit on the Chicago rapper.

Kanye West vs. Nick Cannon This beef got squashed rather quickly, but we were all watching when ‘Ye told Nick Cannon to stop mentioning Kim K.

Eminem vs. MGK We were hardly expecting it, but were we here for all the white-on-white battle rap beef between these two? Without question.

Continue Slideshow

Nicki Minaj vs. Travis Scott We cannot forget Nicki Minaj accusing Travis Scott of using his wife and kid to promote his album. The internet claiming Nicki had beef with Baby Stormi was hilarious.

Kim Kardashian vs. Tyson Beckford When Tyson Beckford came for Kim K.’s curves, the reality star insinuated he might be gay. Kanye West backed his wife up, but petty Tyson continued his petty, online trolling ways.