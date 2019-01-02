New Couple? Is Phaedra Parks Being Peach Pounded By THIS Chicago Radio Bae?

- By Bossip Staff
Phaedra Parks

Source: Prince Williams/ATLPics.Net / ATL Pics

Where is Andy Cohen???

Is Phaedra Parks Dating Radio Host Tone Kapone?

Phaedra Parks is sparking rumors that she’s got a new man. The former RHOA housewife celebrated New Year’s Eve in Chicago with a potential partner. Phaedra posted a picture of herself side by side with radio host Tone Kapone captioned, “2019 we are ready.”

2019 we are ready ❣️

Fans immediately assumed that the photo meant Phaedra was debuting a relationship, but it could just be an innocent picture.

If you’re curious about Tone, he’s a host on Chicago’s WGCI and Dish Nation.

He also contributes to Fox 32 Chicago.

WOO CHILE—the southern belle might’ve done well with this one.

My Favorite Time of the Year @wgci #BigJam

Phaedra hasn’t gone public with a new man since her Apollo Nida divorce was settled in 2017. If she is in a new relationship you can tact that on to the LAUNDRY LIST of reasons why fans want her back on RHOA.

2 Chainz Haunted Pink Trap House

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

More of Phaedra’s possible new bae Tone Kapone on the flip.

Its always about the company you keep! #SuperFriends

    @torylanez @frankrob107 @wgci #bigjam

    @dreamdoll__ @frankrob107 @wgci #bigjam

