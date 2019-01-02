New Couple? Is Phaedra Parks Being Peach Pounded By THIS Chicago Radio Bae?

Where is Andy Cohen???

Is Phaedra Parks Dating Radio Host Tone Kapone?

Phaedra Parks is sparking rumors that she’s got a new man. The former RHOA housewife celebrated New Year’s Eve in Chicago with a potential partner. Phaedra posted a picture of herself side by side with radio host Tone Kapone captioned, “2019 we are ready.”

Fans immediately assumed that the photo meant Phaedra was debuting a relationship, but it could just be an innocent picture.

If you’re curious about Tone, he’s a host on Chicago’s WGCI and Dish Nation.

He also contributes to Fox 32 Chicago.

WOO CHILE—the southern belle might’ve done well with this one.

Phaedra hasn’t gone public with a new man since her Apollo Nida divorce was settled in 2017. If she is in a new relationship you can tact that on to the LAUNDRY LIST of reasons why fans want her back on RHOA.

