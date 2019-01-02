Happy Ew Year: Nicki Minaj Gets Some Toe TLC From Her Bottom-Foot Bae On IG, Disables Comments

Nicki Minaj Posts IG Video Of Boyfriend Kissing Her Toes

We hope each and every one of you had a safe and happy new years holiday. From looks of her Instagram page, Nicki Minaj is hitting 2019 with ten toes on the ground mouth.

Onika Tanya Maraj uploaded the above photo yesterday of her sexual abuser boyfriend, Zoo, putting on some serious plantar PDA in the same way that Meek Mill did that one time.

We wonder if it’s Nicki who has a thing about getting her toes sucked or is it just men who can’t help themselves but taste her pretty pink phalanges.

Nicki really loves her some him.