More Music Soon Come: Cardi B Wants To Drop Her Next Album Around the Same Time as ‘Invasion of Privacy’

We Might Be Getting A New Cardi B Album Within The Next Few Months

The tracks from Cardi B’s 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy most definitely aren’t going anywhere in 2019, but luckily for us, the rapper is getting ready to give us another album around the time her first celebrates it’s one year anniversary.

As with all announcements, The Bronx native took to Instagram Live to announce that she hopes to put out her sophomore album at some point within the next few months.

She said the following while talking with fans on Instagram live: “Of course, it’s going to be an album in 2019. Hopefully, I can get my album done around the same time that Invasion of Privacy came out,” she assured her fans. “I don’t know how possible that’s going to be because I feel like I’m going to be extremely, extremely busy.”

In 2018, Invasion of Privacy dropped on April 5–so we’ve still got a couple months to see whether or not this new album comes at the same time or not.

Even though Cardi B skyrocketed to success and had the best year of her professional life, the rapper 2018 ended with her personal life seemingly in shambles.

Belcalis announced that she was splitting up with her husband Offset back in early December, and more recently, defended her publicist on Instagram after she confronted a bystander at an Australian airport.

It will be hard to top the insane success Cardi experienced this year, but with all of her personal turmoil and growth within the industry, it seems likely that the Bronx native will knock 2019 out of the park.

Now we’re just waiting on that album we were promised…