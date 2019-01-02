Flexing On The Earth: Watch Dubai Stunt On Everyone With Their Very Wealthy NYE Fireworks [Video]

Dubai’s NYE Fireworks Show

Happy New Year! Folks from around the world are celebrating another revolution around the sun. Many cities across the globe continued their NYE traditions, but folks can seem to stop talking about how Dubai flexed on the rest of us.

Folks in the United Arab Emirates rang in 2019 with a blinding light and fireworks show that illuminated the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and also set a Guinness World Record for largest LED illuminated facade. The show reportedly cost around $6 million. How impressed would you be if you saw this in real life???