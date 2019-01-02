Watch The Preview For FOX’s Bizarro New Game Show “The Masked Singer” Hosted By Nick Cannon

FOX’s “Masked Singer” Is Here & Looks CRAZY

FOX is back at it again with the risky shenanigans. This time, rolling out a bizarro celebrity singing competition where celebs face off against each another with one major twist: each contestant is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.

If that sounds wild, hilarious and crazy, it absolutely is, based on the exclusive preview below.

Hosted by the always booked and busy Nick Cannon and featuring star panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, the already viral phenomenon (with over half a billion fans worldwide) is set to become FOX’s next smash hit in 2019.

With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even fellow contestants are left guessing who’s singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit”–it’s a “whosungit!”

The Masked Singer debuts TONIGHT at 9/8c on FOX!