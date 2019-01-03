SMH: Spicy Taco Bell Customer Shoots Up Drive-Thru Over Insufficient Sauce

Police Are On The Look Out For The Taco Terrorizer

Another fast food customer did the absolute MOST when it came to their order accessories.

According to PIX11, cops in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who fired several shots through a Taco Bell drive-thru window after he didn’t get the taco sauce he desired.

Imagine the officers’ reaction when they arrived on the scene only to find out the shots were over some hot sauce.

“It appears that there was some type of confrontation with an employee through the drive-thru. A man was complaining about not getting enough sauce, or not getting any taco sauce and was very upset,” MSgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

According to the police, the suspect then let off at least one round through the drive-thru window.

“The suspect then … got out and came inside the business. The employees locked themselves in the bathroom. He apparently left. It’s unclear exactly what he did while he was in there as they were hiding,” Knight said.

The restaurant was left with a boarded up drive-thru window as well as some shattered glass. Luckily, no employees were hurt by the enraged customer.

“Any time you’ve got people inside of a business and some person decides, for whatever reason, to fire bullets into that business, makes for a very dangerous situation and we’re extremely fortunate that nobody was hurt,” Knight said.

They have yet to arrest the taco sauce shooter.