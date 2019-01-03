SMH: Teen Pointing Guns On Snapchat Accidentally Kills Friend, Kills Himself Before Police Arrive

Teens Playing On Snapchat With Guns Ends In Tragedy

Horrifying snap chat video shows the last moments of the lives of two Georgia teen friends. According to The Daily Mail, the boys were playing with guns before one accidentally killed the other and then the shocked boy shot himself dead as police approached. They were only 15 and 17-years-old respectively.

According to the police statement, Devin Hodges, 15, was with three other boys in a ‘cramped shed’ in Lawrenceville when the handgun went off by mistake, fatally wounding Chad Carless. The pair, who are both believed to have gone to Discovery High School, were seen in a clip sent to their friends on social media the same evening, pointing guns at the camera.

Hodges and the two other boys are thought to have called the emergency services but Chad could not be saved. Devin then turned the gun on himself as police officers pulled up on New Year’s Eve.

Here is the latest on the shooting and suicide on Riverlanding Circle in unincorporated Lawrenceville. Our thoughts are with the families of both these young men. pic.twitter.com/jdo726alqE — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) January 1, 2019

The police investigation is ongoing and it is not known where Hodges got the gun. Here’s a look at the boys’ last snap chat video, where they are pointing the guns at each other.

So sad.