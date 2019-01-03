Sad And Shady: Black Mother Dies Pushing Broken Down Car Off Road, Did Cops Fail To Help?

South Carolina Mother Crushed To Death Pushing SUV

Extremely sad way to start 2019.

According to WTLX 29-year-old mother of 2, Leisa Bonique Johnson, was killed in front of her 3-year-old and 5-year-old daughters while attempting to push her broken down SUV out of the road at 1 a.m. on Monday.

When the truck stopping running in the middle of a Spartanburg, South Carolina road, Johnson attempted to push the car to the shoulder and in the process became pinned under the vehicle with the girls sitting inside. The panicked children used her cell phone to call police, but clearly there was nothing they could do to help their mother. Johnson’s aunt and uncle say the car ran out of gas as she was driving to the emergency room, potentially to deal with blood pressure and blood sugar issues.

The girls reportedly got out of the car three times and witnessed their mother’s death says Leisa’s aunt Sheila Rookard:

“They managed to get out the car three times to see their mama up under their car,” said Rookard. “It’s going to be a struggle, you know, from the beginning, especially with them kids seeing that with (their) mom and stuff,” Rookard said. “Y’all just pray for us.”

Here’s where things get a bit shady, in a story on WSPA, one of the daughters reportedly told a family member that a police officer pulled up and told Leisa to get the car out the road. Then left. A woman. With 2 small daughters. To move a car. Alone. At 1 a.m.

Reporters are working to confirm the validity of that claim. If true, could spell BIG trouble for said officer and the police department.

Rest in peace, Leisa Johson. Those poor girls…