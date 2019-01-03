New Year, New Books: Arian Simone Kicks Off 2019 With Release Of ‘Fearless Faith + Hustle’

Author Arian Simone’s New Book Incorporates Faith Into Entrepreneurship

Friend to the site, Arian Simone is releasing her new book ‘Fearless Faith + Hustle 21-Day Devotional Journey’ tomorrow, January 4, 2019 and we wanted to make sure the word got out!

Ariane is an author, entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist and PR & marketing specialist and her latest work is for female entrepreneurs and intended to increase your walk with God while applying spiritual principles to your life and business.

According to a release about the tome:

Arian Simone’s new devotional allows women to have daily interaction to align their faith and hustle on their spiritual journey and to help centered in the midst of a busy schedule. Arian Simone has poured her heart into this body of work and cannot wait to share it with the world.

Here’s more on Arian Simone:

Upon graduating college, Arian Simone was laid off from her job and went from living in her apartment, to out of her car. She was without a home of her own for almost a year before she was sought out to do public relations and marketing independently. Building a successful PR and Marketing Firm from the ground up, she established great relationships in the entertainment industry with billion-dollar corporate clients such as the Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures and more. In 2010, she founded Fearless Magazine and the Fearless platform inspiring millennial entrepreneurial women.

You can purchase your copy HERE

Congrats on your new book Arian!