“The Rewind” Episode 25

This week on “The Rewind” the Family Guy Landon Lavarius and The Bully DJ Franchise kick off things by discussing The Lox. The iconic Hip-Hop group dropped a new track titled “Never Over” and of course, The Bully couldn’t be happier.

“This was a banger, they went back and they said ‘Listen—it ain’t over! This ain’t trap music, it’s Hip-Hop!” said Franchise.

They also talk “Mowlgi: Legend Of The Jungle” coming to Netflix that they both apparently HATED. DJ Franchise gave it a 5 while Landon gave it a 2.

It’s “The Rewind!”