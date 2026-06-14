‘The Streets Are Calling Me!’ Cardi B & Her Peek-A-Boo Cheeks Go Bing Bong Ballistic Over Knicks Win, Parties With Quavo & Travis Scott

Somebody better get her ’cause she out here looking fine!

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The only person more hype than Spike Lee about the New York Knicks’ historic NBA Championship win might be Cardi B! The “Bodega Baddie” took to the streets of her city for a victory lap to show Travis Scott and Quavo how NYC really gets down!

The moment that the Knicks victory was official, Cardi immediately went live on Instagram to celebrate with a few million of her closest fans. “Oh, my God! We f**king won! We outside!” she screamed, running from room to room with her pink bonnet billowing.

The first order of business was getting glam on the go.

“We outside right now! Get my makeup done right now! The streets is calling me!” she shouted.

Even in a hurry, Cardi’s squad doesn’t miss! She switched up from the cheetah print PJs and bonnet to a sleek middlepart bussdown, skintight plunging pink shirt featuring underboob, and curve-hugging jeans with lace-up cut-outs on each cheek.

Hit the flip to see the ‘fit!