Houston Police Release Sketch Of White Male Suspect Who Shot And Killed 7-Year-Old #JazmineBarnes

Houston Police Release Sketch Of Jazmine Barnes Murder Suspect

Harris County detectives are still on the hunt for the man who shot and killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes in an inexplicable gun attack on her family’s vehicle on Sunday. They are now looking to the public for help identifying the man in question.

A sketch artist has released the following rendering of what Jazmine’s mother and sisters recall of the man’s appearance:

This is the man witnesses say murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on 12/30 as her family drove on the E. Sam Houston Pkwy frontage road at Wallisville Road. Thin white man, 30's-40's, in a red pickup. Call 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS #JusticeForJazmine #hounews pic.twitter.com/URR3w2Wxbm — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 3, 2019

The suspect is described as a thin white man, in his 30’s or 40’s, driving a red pickup truck. Anyone with information leading to his arrest can call 713-221-6000.

Hopefully, someone will have a positive ID on this demon soon enough.

Bob Levey/Getty Images