Houston Police Release Sketch Of White Male Suspect Who Shot And Killed 7-Year-Old #JazmineBarnes
- By Bossip Staff
Houston Police Release Sketch Of Jazmine Barnes Murder Suspect
Harris County detectives are still on the hunt for the man who shot and killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes in an inexplicable gun attack on her family’s vehicle on Sunday. They are now looking to the public for help identifying the man in question.
A sketch artist has released the following rendering of what Jazmine’s mother and sisters recall of the man’s appearance:
The suspect is described as a thin white man, in his 30’s or 40’s, driving a red pickup truck. Anyone with information leading to his arrest can call 713-221-6000.
Hopefully, someone will have a positive ID on this demon soon enough.
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.