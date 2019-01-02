JazmineBarnes: $25K Reward Offered In Search For White Man Who Fatally Shot 7-Year-Old Girl After Targeting Black Family In Houston

Family Of Jazmine Barnes Desperately Searching For Killer Who Targeted Her In Hate Crime

Our hearts go out to the family of Jazmine Barnes, the 7-year-old Houston girl who was ruthlessly gunned down by a stranger Sunday morning.

“He left us a corpse. We no longer have a joyful 7-year-old running around,” Jazmine’s mother LaPorsha Washington told CBS reporters.

According to Washington, the man responsible for her Jazmine’s death allegedly pulled alongside her on a service road as she and her four daughters were driving to the store and began firing shots into the car, wounding LaPorsha in the shoulder and robbing little Jazmine of her life. The man has been described as a white bearded man in his 40’s, driving a red pickup truck. Footage of the truck, which was captured by security cameras before the incident, has been well circulated in the news.

“I replayed this moment in my head over a million times to see, did I cut this man off? Did I make a wrong turn in front of him?” Washington said. “I didn’t — he fired at us for no reason.”

After the shots were fired Washington was able to drive away. It was only when she pulled over to call police and report the incident that she realized that Jazmine was not breathing and one of her others daughters had been injured by broken glass. Barnes, just a second grader, was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities are seeking anyone with information to step forward and a $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Activist Shaun King has been outspoken about Barnes’ murder and has posted numerous photos of Jazmine on Instagram.

URGENT. ALL HANDS ON DECK. ‬ ‪A 40 year old white man w/ a beard in a red pickup truck pulled up on 7 year old Jazmine Barnes and her family near a Houston @Walmart and shot and killed her and injured others. ‬ ‪I am joining the search for her killer and have a $25,000 reward.‬ ‪Need him NOW.‬ I’ve talked directly with the family and they are devastated beyond words. We must find this man right away.

More on the flip