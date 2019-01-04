A Queen & Three Kings: Baby Bumping Queen Naija, CJ And Clarence Share Blended Fam Photoshoot

Queen Naija And Clarence Have A Blended Family Photoshoot

Singer/song-writer Queen Naija is ringing in the New Year with her all-boy gang. Queen, Clarence, CJ and her unborn son Renzo just took the most adorable family flicks.

Queen, 23, and her gang are known to fans as “The Royal Family”, after the name of their youtube channel. Don’t they look like an adorable bunch here?

Queen had an eventful 2018, charting with her singles “Karma” and “Medicine.” She also revealed that after a few months of being best friends, she and her “secret” boo Clarence were expecting a baby boy. Renzo, their unborn son is due pretty soon! Hit the flip for more of their Royal Family flicks.