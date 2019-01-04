Comedian Camaraderie: Rickey Smiley Defends Tiffany Haddish ‘I’ve Forgotten Jokes’

Rickey Smiley Defends Tiffany Haddish

Rickey Smiley is coming to the defense of one of his comedic comrades after they had a horrible show. The radio host sent some love Tiffany Haddish’s way after she epically bombed her Miami show on New Year’s Eve. According to Rickey, the venue where Tiffany performed is a tough one. Not only that, he suggested that she should’ve made the event a “Night With Tiffany Haddish” and invited other comedians onstage.

“The James L. Knight Center is very hard to perform in if you’re a comedian,” said Rickey. “It’s not set up for comedy, it’s really set up for bands and rappers. It’s just not intimate, you’re away from the audience. I would have hosted the show so the pressure wouldn’t be on you to have a headlining gig,” he added.

Rickey also admitted that he’s bombed on stage before so clearly it happens to the best of them.

Listen to Rickey Smiley defend Tiffany Haddish on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”