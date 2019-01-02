She Wasn’t Ready: Twitter ERUPTED In Arguments And Petty After Tiffany Haddish’s Comedy Set Went Up In Flames

Tiffany Haddish Bombs New Year Show

It happens to every comedian: a bomb. All of the greats have gone on stage and totally screwed up his or her performance, causing people to boo or ever walk out. It happened to Dave Chappelle just a few years ago. The same just happened to Tiffany Haddish, who put together a New Year comedy show in Miami that ended in disaster. She seemed to forget all of her jokes while fans walked out and heckled her.

Again, this happens to everyone. However, Tiffany Haddish has been receiving a ton of hate ever since she hopped on the scene for a bevy of reasons and a lot of naysayers want to see her fail. Thus, internet fights.

It's a contingent of niggas that HATE Tiffany Haddish. I don't get it. But like whatever… she stays booked and busy and hating comes along with the bag. Good luck to her I'm still rooting for her. — M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) January 1, 2019

Take a look at some of the reactions to the bad night and how things went left super quickly.