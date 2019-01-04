“The Rewind” Episode 24

This week on “The Rewind” the Family Guy Landon Lavarius and The Bully DJ Franchise kick off the new year discussing Tekashi 69’s “Dummy Boy” album. The album that dropped in November after the rapper was taken to jail STILL isn’t worth a listen according to Landon.

“I really feel like you should check this album out on mute. I hated this album it’s like one minute he’s silent, the next he’s screaming in my ear. What are you mad about?! You’re rich. He’s watered down Uzi Vert.”

They also talk Jay Ellis’ new film “Escape Room” that’s gotten mixed reviews. In the thriller, strangers participate in an escape room game that quickly goes left.

It’s “The Rewind” watch above!