A Lil Positivity: Coachella Is Launching An Initiative Against Sexual Assault & Harassment

Coachella Launches An Initiative Against Sexual Harassment

Coachella is doing their part to stop sexual harassment, at least on their watch.

The California music festival is launching a new initiative called Every One in order to combat sexual harassment and assault at its upcoming events.

The new Every One section of the Coachella website states the following: “We are pushing ourselves and our guests to do better and to be better. We are taking deliberate steps to develop a festival culture that is safe and inclusive for everyone. Persons of any gender identity or expression, sex, sexual orientation, race, religion, age or ability are welcome at Coachella.”

According to reports from The Los Angeles Times, “Trained Safety Ambassadors” will also be on site to “facilitate access to care services for anyone in distress.”

“Coachella will NOT tolerate any form of assault or harassment, be it sexual, physical or verbal. Anyone found to be in violation of this policy is subject to immediate removal from the festival site and law enforcement may be notified,” the website continues to state. “Every One tents will be staffed with trained counselors for anyone that needs extra support or a quiet moment away.”

Widespread sexual assault at the 2018 festival made headlines, as reported by Pitchfork, which prompted the creation of Every One in order to not have the same things happen at the festival this year. “Everyone from staff to festival-goer is imperative in co-creating a festival culture that not only keeps everyone safe, but respected and included,” Veline Mojarro, the festival’s Equity, Safety and Inclusion Consultant, told Pitchfork.

The festival is also going to include all-gender restrooms on its grounds.