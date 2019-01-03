Hate It Or Love It?! Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, & Tame Impala Are Set To Headline Coachella

Coachella Announces The Line-Up For Their 2019 Festival

After months of anticipation and some reported leaks on who the headliners might be, Coachella has finally announced the full line-up for their 2019 festival.

Childish Gambino is going to headline on Friday, Tame Impala has Saturday, and Ariana Grande will close out the festival on Sunday.

Donald Glover was one of the first names on the list of supposed headliners that fans have been speculating over for months–though he’s not accompanied by Justin Timberlake or Kanye West, who many sources said were set to be the other two on the ticket.

It’s no surprise one of the biggest festivals in North America wanted Childish Gambino to headline after the year he’s had. He hosted Saturday Night Live, claimed his first No. 1 hit with “This Is America,” and embarked on an extremely successful accompanying tour. Ariana Grande–though she admits 2018 was the worst year of her personal life–had what many would consider the best year of her career. The songstress released Sweetener last August, has a tour planned for this year, and her most recent hit, “Thank U, Next,” is still on top as the No. 1 song in the country.

Even with the amazing years these headliners have had, it’s going to be tough following up Beyonce’s performance–talk about applying pressure.

Coachella’s other performers for 2019 include Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Solange, Khalid, YG, Janelle Monae, Anderson .Paak and a whole lot more. Check out the lineup in it’s entirety below.

If you’re trying to make your way to Indio, California this April, passes go on sale on Friday at 11 a.m. PST/2 p.m. EST.