Tee Grizzley Starts 2019 Off Right By Dropping A Visual For “We Dreamin” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Tee Grizzley decided to make the first week of the new year count by releasing the a brand new visual, this time for his track “We Dreamin.”
The rapper’s latest visual is for a track off his November 2018 mixtape, Still My Moment. The song serves as a motivational anthem for his fans or anyone else who feel like they’ll never make it out of their current situation–so if you’re feeling like you need a change, this is the track for you.
Check out Tee Grizzley’s latest video below:
