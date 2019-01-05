Ignorant Bliss: Arrogant Trump Brushes Off Dems After Hearing Reports About Re-Introducing Articles Of Impeachment

Trump Ain’t Worried About Nothing In Regards To Looming Articles Of Impeachment

As reported by the Washington Post, Trump took to Twitter to check Democrats after hearing that they were re-introducing Articles of Impeachment.

Trump wrote “How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%?”

As I have stated many times, if the Democrats take over the House or Senate, there will be disruption to the Financial Markets. We won the Senate, they won the House. Things will settle down. They only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win in 2020, too much success! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019

Aside from the latest developments, most reports indicate that House Democratic leaders will wait for Robert Mueller's report on his investigation of Trump, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi adding that "We shouldn't be impeaching for a political reason, and we shouldn't avoid impeachment for a political reason. So we'll just have to see how it comes."

Aside from the latest developments, most reports indicate that House Democratic leaders will wait for Robert Mueller’s report on his investigation of Trump, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi adding that “We shouldn’t be impeaching for a political reason, and we shouldn’t avoid impeachment for a political reason. So we’ll just have to see how it comes.”

Although many people are overjoyed with the thought of a Trump impeachment, some Dems are not so happy. Many prominent Democrats fear that a failed impeachment would backfire and end up increasing support for Trump, possibly catapulting him into re-election .