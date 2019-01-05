Lien Again: Toni Braxton Reportedly Owes Nearly Half A Million In Back Taxes To The IRS

Toni Braxton Reportedly Half A Million In The Hole With The IRS For Failing To Pay Taxes

According to The Blast, Toni Braxton was slapped with a tax lien from the IRS of nearly half a million.

According to court records the IRS filed the first lien against the singer on December 4. The lien states that Toni Braxton owes a total of $340,252.99 in back taxes for 2017. Then days later the State of California Franchise Tax Board hit her with a tax lien of their own over $116,154.64 for a grand total of $456,407.63.

This isn’t the first time Toni has had money troubles. Both the IRS and the State of California filed tax liens against her last year, claiming the singer owes a total of $780,808.29 in back taxes.

On top of that, Braxton has filed for bankruptcy twice in the past, and in a judgement, had most of a reported $10 million dollar total debt wiped.

Hopefully she can get it together.