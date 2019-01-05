Young Mimi, Why You Trappin’ So Hard? Mariah Carey Flaunts Flattering Near-50 Figure In Barely-There Bikini

Mariah Carey Posts Instagram Pics In Bedazzled Bikini

Mariah Carey has no interest in being modest or meek. She puts the “extra” in extravagant and probably pities the fool who doesn’t recognize her for the dazzling diva that she is.

The 49 or 49 year old (there is some discrepancy about whether she was born in 1969 or 1970) recently shared some Instagram photos that explains, in part, why she has such high regard for herself. The muthaf**ka a fine. AF.

If this is the new 50 then we can’t wait to be “old”.

Hi, Mariah.

The lord is our shepherd, he know what we want…