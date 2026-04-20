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Karrueche & Deion Sanders Spark Heart-Eye Goo With Selfie

Sweetly Selfie’d Up: Karrueche & Deion Sanders Spark Heart-Eye Goo With Latest Loved-Up Photo

Published on April 20, 2026
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After initially raising eyebrows with their age-gap relationship, the Internet may have officially found its fave new couple in Deion Sanders and Karrueche based on reactions to their latest loved-up photo.

On Saturday, April 18, the actress, 37, sparked heart-eye goo with her Coach Prime boo, 58, after sharing a cozy selfie on her Instagram Story.

Karrueche Tran x Deion Sanders
Source: Frazer Harrison/ Andrew Wevers

In the snapshot, Karrueche radiates effortless beauty, sporting her signature dark bob with soft curls and glowing skin. Decked out in a bedazzled cross necklace, a vibrant bikini top, and stacked bracelets, she playfully pulls Deion closer to the camera, holding onto his face and neck. Coach Prime, looking relaxed in a dark shirt and layered chains, leans in with a wide grin that seems to confirm everything he’s been saying lately: he is genuinely happy.

While the recent photos are all about the happy glow, the foundation of Deion Sanders and Karrueche’s relationship was forged in much tougher times. As BOSSIP reported, throughout late 2025, Karrueche was a constant fixture by Deion’s side as he navigated a grueling health journey, including his 16th surgery in three years.

Deion has been vocal about Karrueche’s unwavering support, revealing in a January 2026 interview that he actually “gave her an out” during his darkest health moments. Her refusal to leave was a turning point for the couple.

“Good woman, good person,” Deion told host Rocsi Diaz. “[She] has added so much to my life, and my days, and my moments. I’m smiling!”

Sanders later underwent bladder reconstruction surgery in July under Dr. Janet Kukreja at the University of Colorado Cancer Center and was declared cured. But the road there was rocky. He also had to undergo another surgery in the fall for blood clots. And through every hospital visit, recovery day, and emotional spiral, Karrueche was right there.

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